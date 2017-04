The Roger Williams Park Zoo is celebration April School Vacation Week and Earth Day (April 22) with its annual Party for the Planet.

Brendan Kirby went to the zoo on Monday morning to learn all about the fun happening at the zoo this week.

He also got to ride a camel! Camel rides are open daily through Labor Day, and lots of fun. The camels come to Roger Williams Park Zoo from Camels Unlimited.

Rides are $6.

He also learned all about the Roger Williams Park Zoo’s conservation work.