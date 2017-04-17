Local runners discuss 121st Boston Marathon

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Patriot’s Day kicks off Monday as runners participate in the 121st Boston Marathon.

More than 30,000 runners from 99 countries are expected to race the 26.2 mile course.

Many local residents will be participating including North Kingstown native Kaela O’Neil. She says she hopes to come in just under three hours this year. O’Neil also says she’s running for herself and hopes to teach that to her daughters.

Bristol resident Robert Johnson is aiming to run the marathon in under 3:30 this year. Johnson says he started running years ago and lost more than 100 pounds.

