Edna Kiplagat, left and Geoffrey Kirui, both of Kenya, hold a trophy together after their victories in the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Manuela Schar, of Switzerland, holds the trophy after winning the women's wheelchair division of the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Providence police K-9 unit patrols the finish line

Jose Sanchez, of San Antonio, carries the United States flag across the finish line in the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Edna Kiplagat, of Kenya, poses for photographers after winning the women's division of the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Tom Davis, of New York, is honored for winning the men's handcycle division of the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Geoffrey Kirui, of Kenya, leads Galen Rupp, of the United States, and the rest of the field along the course of the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

A fan holds a "Boston Strong" flag near the finish line during the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Michael Law, of Britain, bows to the ground after finishing the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Runners head to the finish line in the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

U.S. Army soldiers Ted Louis-Jacques, left, and Jeff McNair assist Colette Longstaffe, of Britain, to the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Bobby Carpenter, left, poses with Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray and Denna Laing, right, after he pushed Laing in the the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. Carpenter was the first American-born player to be taken in the first round of an NHL Draft. Laing has been wheelchair-bound since being injured in the 2015 Women’s Winter Classic. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Spectators cheer runners along the course of the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Wellesley, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, right, stands with the family of Martin Richard, one of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing victims, near the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Marcel Hug, of Switzerland, wins the men's wheelchair division ahead of Ernst Van Dyk, right, of South Africa, in the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

The pack of elite men runners leads the group along the course of the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Hopkinton, Mass. (AP

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans is congratulated after finishing the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Kathrine Switzer, who was the first official woman entrant in the Boston Marathon 50 years ago, acknowledges the crowd as she is introduced before firing the gun to start the women's elite division at the start of the 2017 Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., Monday, April 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Ben Beach, of Bethesda, Md., approaches the finish line to complete his 50th consecutive Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Preparations for marathon in Wellesley (Photo: Rosie Woods/WPRI-TV)

Workers make final preparations of the finish line before the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

RI State Police on site to assist with security (Photo: Rosie Woods/WPRI-TV)