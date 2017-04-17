Police: Drunk woman assaulted officer after he offered ride

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police said a “very intoxicated” Fall River woman shoved and tried to kick an officer who was trying to keep her from driving early Monday morning.

Judith Brown, 25, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest, according to Taunton police.

Police said Brown was fighting with friends who had taken her car keys away to keep her from driving. An officer responded to the disturbance on Oak Street and offered to drive Brown to the police station and get her a ride home.

According to police, Brown then swore at the officer, tried to knock his notebook out of his hand, and pushed him. Police said Brown also threw a kick at the officer and fought with him when he tried to handcuff her.