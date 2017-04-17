Police: Pedestrian was looking for bus when hit, killed by van

Related Coverage Man struck and killed by van in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R .I. (WPRI) — Mementos including a Super Bowl championship T-shirt, Easter balloon and a stuffed rabbit marked the spot Monday where a Pawtucket man was hit and killed by a van over the weekend.

Anthony Burns, 43, was struck by a commercial van on Benefit Street near Kenyon Avenue early Saturday morning. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Pawtucket police told Eyewitness News Monday that Burns was not in a crosswalk when he was struck.

Detective Sgt. Christopher LeFort said it appears he stepped onto Benefit Street to see if his bus was coming.

“With the traffic and the parking here, sometimes it’s hard to see when you step out. You have to watch for traffic coming,” said Caroline Fairhurst, who owns a business steps from the crash scene.

Police have not determined the cause of the crash, and are waiting to hear from the Rhode Island State Police Accident Reconstruction Team to determine if there were any contributing factors, such as speed.

LeFort said the driver of the van was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol and, as of Monday afternoon, is not facing any charges or citations.

Eyewitness News reached out to the company printed on the side of the commercial van, but have not yet heard back.