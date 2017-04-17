Providence highlights program getting ex-offenders into jobs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Providence wants to make it easier for ex-convicts to stay on the right path.

Mayor Jorge Elorza and other officials Monday highlighted a local program designed to give specialized support to previously incarcerated people as they re-integrate into society.

“When members of our community make a mistake, it shouldn’t turn into a life sentence,” Elorza said.

The “RHODES to Employment Program,” or REP, has the city involved along with Workforce Solutions of Providence and Cranston, the Providence Housing Authority, and OpenDoors – a private organization that assists formerly incarcerated individuals.

Elorza cited statistics noting that one in three African-American men will serve time in jail in their lifetimes, and 46 percent of 2016 recidivists had returned to incarceration in the Rhode Island Department of Corrections within the first six months of release.

Participants in the program will receive weekly lessons focusing on work-readiness topics, including job applications, tools for job searching, professional interviews, employers who are open to ex-offenders, and health coverage applications.

The program will also work to house ex-offenders through the city housing authority. Without housing, the rate of recidivism increases, Elorza said.