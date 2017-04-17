Route 18 in New Bedford closing overnight for road work

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WPRI) — MassDOT is alerting drivers to an overnight closure of Route 18 in New Bedford Monday night.

Starting at 9 p.m. Route 18 between Coggeshall Street and Union Street, including Exit 15 on I-195 will be closed to traffic. A temporary detour will be in place.

Drivers who are traveling through the area should expect delays.

We’re told crews will be painting the Wamsutta Railroad Bridge and performing roadway median work.

The roadway will reopen by 6 a.m. Tuesday morning in time for the work commute.