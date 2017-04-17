Sens. Whitehouse, Reed reveal their tax bills

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island’s two U.S. senators both made disclosures Monday about how much they pay in federal taxes, in Sheldon Whitehouse’s case for the first time.

Whitehouse’s office said he and his wife, Sandra, paid $121,162 in federal and state income tax in 2015 on an adjusted gross income of $484,459, for a combined tax rate of 25%. The couple has filed for an extension this year, so the size of their 2016 income tax payment will not be known for a number of months.

Whitehouse, unlike his senior colleague Jack Reed, has never previously released details about his tax payments. But he announced this month he will start doing so, as he faces re-election next year and they join other Democrats in criticizing President Trump for refusing to release his returns.

Whitehouse earned a Senate salary of $174,000 in 2015, while his wife’s consulting income totaled $209,668, his office said. They paid self-employment taxes totaling $20,309 and $2,122 in household employment taxes, as well. Their $128,320 in itemized deductions included $37,552 for property taxes and $17,695 for mortgage interest.

Reed’s office said he and his wife, Julia, paid $65,051 in federal and state income taxes in 2016 on an adjusted gross income of $274,803, for a combined tax rate of 24%. Their federal income tax bill was paid based on the alternative minimum tax.

Reed earned a Senate salary of $174,000 while his wife, who also works for the Senate, earned $104,372, his office said. Their $42,987 in itemized deductions included $17,919 for mortgage interest and $3,000 for capital losses.

Both senators also said they would make their full returns available to inspection by members of the news media.

Congressman David Cicilline has also disclosed his annual tax payments in recent years, but Congressman Jim Langevin has not, saying doing so would reveal private details about his health care.

