Young child killed in Milford hit-and-run

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts have identified the young child killed in a hit-and-run.

The Boston Globe reports that 5-year-old Jonathan Loja, of Framingham, was struck at about 4 p.m. Sunday in Milford.

Milford Police Chief Thomas O’Loughlin Loja had been visiting relatives on Easter Sunday and had apparently been playing with a yo-yo at the time he was struck and killed.

Police released surveillance images of a bright red Scion xB with tinted windows and black wheels they believe was involved. The vehicle may also have some front-end damage.

That model and color was a special edition and police say there are not many of them around and are asking anyone who sees the vehicle to call them.

Wanted in fatal hit and run of child on water St Milford, Ma at around 5pm Subday April 16, 2017 pic.twitter.com/qNsfN0nFJ0 — Milford Police Dept (@milfordpolice) April 16, 2017