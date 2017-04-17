Young child killed in Milford hit-and-run

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts have identified the young child killed in a hit-and-run.
The Boston Globe reports that 5-year-old Jonathan Loja, of Framingham, was struck at about 4 p.m. Sunday in Milford.
Milford Police Chief Thomas O’Loughlin Loja had been visiting relatives on Easter Sunday and had apparently been playing with a yo-yo at the time he was struck and killed.
Police released surveillance images of a bright red Scion xB with tinted windows and black wheels they believe was involved. The vehicle may also have some front-end damage.
That model and color was a special edition and police say there are not many of them around and are asking anyone who sees the vehicle to call them.