2 killed in Connecticut plane crash

EAST WINDSOR, CT. (WWLP) – Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in East Windsor, Connecticut, Tuesday night, our sister station WWLP-TV reports.

A man who identified himself as “Dispatcher 319” at Tolland County Dispatch said a single-engine plane crashed at the end of a runway at Skylark Airport, a few minutes before 7 p.m.

“It must have been taking off,” said the dispatcher. “It went up and then it came down.”

Dispatcher 319 said two medical helicopters were called immediately after the crash was reported, but the choppers were canceled after emergency responders reached the crash site and determined the two occupants of the plane had apparently died in the crash.

The area where the crash took place is rural, and there are no road closures associated with this accident.

The dispatcher said the Federal Aviation Administration had been contacted, and was expected soon to begin the investigation.

There was no information concerning the identities of the two victims.

This story originally appeared on WWLP.com.