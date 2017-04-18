‘Brownout’ keeps New Bedford station from responding to nearby fire

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Flames tore through a New Bedford business last week and Eyewitness News has learned the fire station nearest to it was unable to respond.

What was once a warehouse at the corner of Mount Vernon and Caroline Streets is now an eyesore following a fire on the afternoon of April 9.

The fire grew quickly, according to New Bedford Fire Chief Michael Gomes, because the portable toilets inside were made of extremely flammable materials.

The city’s fire department said crews responded to the fire within four minutes, but the president of the firefighters union believes that would’ve been cut in half had the station closest to the scene been in service.

“I think if Engine 7 was in the barn, in the station, I think they would have got here and aggressively knocked this thing down,” Steve Peixoto said Tuesday, adding that a fire doubles in size every minute it burns.

Peixoto said the station was “browned out” that day as part of a measure taken by the city to cap overtime.

“They’ll take the men from a specific station and they’ll rotate every day,” he explained. “They will take those men and use the manpower elsewhere.”

Mayor Jon Mitchell’s office said the brownouts have been in place for several years due to budgetary constraints. It’s a way to keep all of the city’s stations open, rather than having to close one down.

Peixoto said he believes this poses a danger to the community.

“These taxpayers in this area deserve complete coverage, full coverage, every single day,” he said. “Not nine out of 10 days. Every single day.”

No one was inside the building when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation.