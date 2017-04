Last year’s Rhode Show Big Break winner, Craig DeMelo, dropped by the studio today ahead of his next gig, this Friday’s performance at the Lighthouse Bar at Twin River.

He updated us on what he’s been up to and gave us a glimpse into his background as well as the songwriting process and what performing means to him.

Follow Craig’s latest happenings here: https://www.facebook.com/TheWhiskeyPoet/

For the latest at Twin River, head here: http://www.twinriver.com/