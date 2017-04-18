Driver killed after crashing into pole & tree in Scituate

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police responded to the scene of a single car crash early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews used the jaws of life to remove a body from a pickup truck. Police confirm that one man has died.

National grid was also called in due to wires being down. Officials say power was then cut to the area.

According to police, the pickup truck was driving southbound on Route 116 when it crashed into a telephone pole before striking a tree and landing on its side.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. The medical examiner arrived on scene about an hour later and worked to remove the man’s body.

Officials say no other passengers were in the truck and no other vehicles were involved.

Investigators say it is possible the driver fell asleep and drove off the road.

The exact cause is still under investigation.