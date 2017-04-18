Double-amputee shares Marathon medal with fellow hospital patient

Related Coverage Photos: 2017 Boston Marathon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hector Picard – a double amputee who ran the 2017 Boston Marathon – had a little help reaching the finish line in Monday’s race.

For inspiration, he wore a picture around his neck of 12-year-old Anna – a local girl who is a leg amputee and is fighting cancer. To thank her, Picard Tuesday presented Anna with his finisher’s medal during a ceremony at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence.

“She definitely inspired me to finish,” he said. With the aid of a prosthetic left arm, he laid the medal around Anna’s neck. He also passed on a medal to Anna’s mother from a friend who ran the Marathon and inspired him to run as well. In exchange, Anna and her mother presented Hector and his wife with bracelets made in Guatemala, reading “HOPE.”

Anna told a reporter the experience was exciting. “It’s a lot heavier than I expected!” she noted of the medal.

Picard said finishing the Marathon has been a dream of his for years. To exchange inspiration and support with Anna was a big part of his being able to run: “Whatever I can do to lift up her spirits and give her the energy to do it, I’m willing to do it.”

Presenting the medal was a symbol of respect for the fight Anna and her family are waging against the disease.

“We’re not all going to be triathletes or marathoners… [but] Whatever it is, live it passionately,” Picard said.

Before her challenges, Anna said she ran a great deal — for soccer games and other activities — and Picard’s running of the marathon is now a touchstone of hope for her. “Since he ran the marathon, I know that I can do it,” she said.