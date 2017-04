WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews remain on the scene of a fire that broke out Tuesday evening at an apartment building in Woonsocket.

Firefighters responded to East School Street at about 6 p.m.

A battalion chief told Eyewitness News one person had to be rescued from the second-floor porch. Everyone else was able to escape to safety.

Eyewitness News has a crew on scene gathering information. This story will be updated with the latest.