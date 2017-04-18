In the Kitchen: Milk-Fed Bone-In Veal Ribeye

Discover Newport brought us Executive Chef Tom Lyon of 22 Bowen’s Wine Bar & Grille to show us how to make their Milk-Fed Bone-In Veal Ribeye.

Ingredients for Veal:

1 ea 16 oz milk fed veal chop (pork chop is a great substitution if a veal chop is not available, but the pork chop will need a simple salt/sugar brine for at least 4 hours before cooking)

6 oz red bliss potatoes

2 bunches baby leeks

1 ea large red bell pepper (if available purchase 1 red, 1 orange, 1 yellow, and 1 green and only use a portion of each to make the dish more colorful)

2 bunches Tuscan kale (aka dinosaur kale, or lacinato kale)

1 bulb garlic

Blended oil – to cook with

Salt, pepper

For the Gastrique:

2 cardamom pods

1 orange, peel and juice

1 star anise

2 C sugar

1 T water

3 C sherry vinegar

1 C sherry wine

For the Romesco Sauce

3 tomatoes, chopped

2 red bell peppers, chopped

1 jalapeno, sliced

2 shallots, sliced

1 bunch scallions, chopped

5 garlic cloves

Sherry wine

Olive oil

Toasted almonds

2 roasted red peppers

Veal Chop Instructions:

Remove Veal from refrigerator and allow to come to room temperature. Season liberally, (we use our signature steak-rub which I cannot give a recipe for). Heat cast iron pan on medium heat until evenly heated and ready to cook. Add seasoned veal chop and cook for 3 minutes on each side to create solid sear and even browning on both sides. Place chop on pan and into 425 oven until cooked to desired temperature (approximately 5 minutes depending on size of chop for medium rare) Allow chop to rest for at least 2 minutes before enjoying

Potato Instructions:

Slice red bliss potatoes evenly about 1/2 in thick. Season with salt, pepper, and paprika. Place evenly on parchment paper lined sheet pan and cook at 350 for 25 minutes until starch breaks down and potatoes are almost soft. Important to make sure potatoes are cooked or the starch will start to turn black. In hot skillet, add enough oil to cover bottom and add potatoes in single layer to promote browning. Add fresh minced garlic towards end of cooking to not burn the garlic. Adjust seasonings. Before serving, add whole butter and chopped fresh herbs (parsley, thyme, rosemary)

Pepper Instructions:

Rub bell peppers with oil and salt Place on hot grill until skin starts to blister and brown, about 3 minutes. Remove from grill and allow to cool. Slice peppers evenly into large pieces

Leek Instructions:

Clean the greens off the baby leeks and save for sauces or stocks. Take the baby leek bulb and cover with oil, add 1 piece star anise, 1 sprig thyme, 1 bay leaf. Cover with foil and place in 350 oven for 45 minutes or until leek is soft and cooked. Remove from oil and allow to cool. Before plating, take leek confit and heat in sauté pan with reserved leek oil, salt and pepper. Try to avoid any color on the leek during final heating and seasoning.

Tuscan Kale Instructions:

Remove leaves from stems. Rub leaves together in hand to initiate fiber break down, then chiffonade the leaves. In hot pan, add oil and kale. Sauté with salt, pepper, and deglaze pan with white wine to add a level of acidity, then add chicken stock for flavor and to continue to cook. When kale is at desired texture, add butter and adjust seasonings. Before plating, drain excess liquid off kale so it will not “bleed” onto plate

Romesco sauce – better to be made at least 24 hours in advance:

Toss tomatoes, raw peppers, garlic, scallions, and shallots in olive oil and sherry wine, add salt and pepper. Roast in oven until soft, about 20 minutes. Puree in food processor with roasted peppers and almonds Pour into heavy pot and let reduce. Puree mixture in blender. Strain and cool and adjust salt and pepper to taste.

Gastrique- better to make 24 hours in advance. Bring to room temperature before plating:

Combine water and sugar in pot, cook over medium heat until water starts to evaporate and sugar starts to caramelize. Add wine, vinegar, orange peel and juice, and stir until sugar dissolves. Add star anise and cardamom pods and cook on low until you reach a syrupy consistency. Strain and let cool.