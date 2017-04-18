Lawmaker’s mom sues him over control of iconic Block Island hot spot

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — The mother of state Rep. Blake Filippi is suing him over control of Ballard’s on Block Island.

The civil case pits the District 36 Republican and one of his brothers against their other brother and their mom. Court documents indicate both sides claim the other has lied to gain control of millions of dollars in assets connected to the the iconic beachfront restaurant and bar.

Ballard’s has been owned by the Filippi family since the 1950’s and according to the lawsuit, control of the business and the $5.3 million property is in a trust involving Marion Filippi and her sons, Steven, Paul and Blake.

Blake Filippi is currently the House minority whip.

His mother and brother Steven, who manages Ballard’s, are suing Blake and Paul, claiming they were part of an “abusive scheme” to gain control of the trust and business assets.

“In 2015, apparently not satisfied with the distributions they were receiving from the 2007 trust, Defendants devised a scheme to under their mother Marion’s trust powers,” the plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment states.

According to the lawsuit, Blake and Paul exchanged text messages in Oct. 2015, after they had seemingly took control of the trust.

“It’s not the outcome, but the falling in line that I’m shell shocked over,” Blake texted, according to the document.

“I know. Mom and Steve had no choice. We control all their income,” Paul texted in response.

The defendants are counter-suing their mom and brother, alleging 25 counts, including claims of fraudulent misrepresentation – deceit, defamation, and breach of contract.

They claim their mother, “with Steven’s assistance, caused Ballard’s LLC unlawfully to borrow $2,500,000” without approval from the trust.

According to the document, the money was used to the purchase Block Island’s Hotel Manisses.

None of the parties would comment about the lawsuit. A hearing is scheduled for next week.

