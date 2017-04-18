NCAA Tournament to return to Providence in 2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Providence has once again been selected to host first- and second-round games of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

A spokesperson for Providence College announced Tuesday that games will be played at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center on March 18 and 20, 2021.

The city most recently played host to the Big Dance in 2010 and 2016.

“The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is one of the most prestigious and exciting events in all of sports,” PC Athletics Director Bob Driscoll said in a statement. “Hosting this event opens the door to showcase our great city, top-notch staff and venue.”

The PC Friars made their third straight tournament appearance last month, quickly getting knocked out by USC, while the Rams earned their first tournament berth since 1999 and their first win since 1998. They were bounced by Oregon in the second round.