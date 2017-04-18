Newport Republican joins race for open Senate seat

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two more candidates are joining the race to fill the state Senate seat vacated by former Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed.

Mike Smith on Tuesday became the first Republican to announce his candidacy. The business owner had unsuccessfully sought to unseat Paiva Weed in 2014, losing by 10 percentage points.

Paiva Weed, a Newport Democrat, resigned last month to take a hospital industry job. The district includes Jamestown and part of Newport.

A special election will be held Aug. 22.

Also this week, David Hanos, a Newport fire captain and school committee chairman, became the fourth Democrat to announce a bid.

Hanos first faces a primary race against other Democratic candidates: Newport City Councilman John Florez, lawyer Dawn Euer, and educator David Allard. The primary will be held July 18.