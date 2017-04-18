Serious crash forces brief closure of Rt. 146 in No. Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — All travel lanes on Route 146 North are back open after being blocked for almost an hour due to what state police described as a serious crash in North Smithfield.

Information is still coming into the Eyewitness Newsroom, but Rhode Island State Police have Tweeted that the crash scene has been cleared.

At one point, all traffic was being diverted from 146 North via the Pound Hill Road on/off ramps.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash. They said there were serious injuries.

Crash, All Travel Lanes blocked on RI 146 NB at Exit (Pound Hill Rd.) in North Smithfield — RIDOT (@RIDOTNews) April 18, 2017

#RISPTraffic Alert: Serious crash Rte 146 North, No. Smithfield. All traffic diverted via Pound Hill Road on/off-ramps. Expect delays.. — RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) April 18, 2017

Closed due to accident in #NorthSmithfield on Rt 146 NB at Pound Hl Rd, stopped traffic back to Rt-104, delay of 10 mins #traffic — TTN Providence (@TotalTrafficPVD) April 18, 2017

We’ll continue to update this story throughout the day on WPRI.com and tonight on Eyewitness News starting live at 5 on WPRI 12.