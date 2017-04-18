Police: Suspect in Fresno shooting spree shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ when arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Three people were killed Tuesday in a shooting spree in downtown Fresno and, according to Fresno police, the suspect was wanted in connection to a killing at a Motel 6 earlier this week.

Police Chief Jerry Dyer said the shootings were spread over four locations.

Dyer said the suspect – Kori Ali Muhammad, 39 – shouted “Allahu Akbar” as police tackled him to the ground after the shootings.

The victims appeared to be random, Dyer said.

Shot Spotter detected the first gunshots around 10:45 a.m.

Police said Muhammad shot into a PG&E vehicle killing the passenger. The driver sped away and drove to Fresno Police headquarters.

Muhammad continued walking and opened fire at a local resident but missed. Shortly after, he then encountered another resident and shot and killed that person, police said.

He then continued to the area of Catholic Charities where police said he shot and killed a person in the parking lot.

PG&E sent out the following statement:

Our thoughts are with all involved in the incident that occurred in Fresno today. Public and employee safety is always our top priority. We are still gathering information on what happened, and will work to support first responders and law enforcement in their efforts.