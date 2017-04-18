Red Sox place E-Rod on paternity leave

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws to the Washington Nationals in the first inning of an exhibition baseball game at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., Saturday, April 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will miss his scheduled start Tuesday against Toronto after Boston placed him on paternity leave.

Rodriguez’s wife, Catherine, gave birth to a boy on Sunday.

Manager John Farrell said left-hander Brian Johnson is likely to start in place of Rodriguez. Johnson has gotten no decisions in two starts at Triple-A Pawtucket, where he has a 1.69 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings.

Rodriguez is 0-1 in two starts with a 5.23 ERA.

The club recalled right-hander Ben Taylor from Pawtucket before Monday’s game against Tampa Bay.

