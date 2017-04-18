School psychologist charged in wake of Cranston teacher’s arrest arraigned

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cranston High School West psychologist accused of not reporting sexual assault accusations against a teacher was formally arraigned Tuesday morning.

George Blessing had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf to a misdemeanor charge of failing to report sexual abuse of a child in an educational program. The judge allowed him to be released on personal recognizance.

Cranston police said a student at Cranston West told Blessing in early February that science teacher Charles Pearson had sexually assaulted her. As school psychologist, Blessing was required by law to report any allegation of sexual assault within 24 hours. However, police said Blessing remained silent.

It wasn’t until late last month that police said they learned of the allegations against Pearson, when three more students came forward. Police said at least one of the alleged assaults happened after Blessing was first notified. Police have called Blessing’s actions “inexcusable” and “perplexing.”

As he left court Tuesday morning, Blessing told Eyewitness News reporter Stephanie Machado that he had no comment. He is due back in court next month.

Blessing remains on suspension from his position at Cranston West.