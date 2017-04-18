Shooter detection system test at North Providence High School

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New security measures are being tested Tuesday at a North Providence school. This comes amid the anniversaries of the Columbine shooting and Virginia Tech shooting and shortly after a shooting at a school in San Bernadino, California.

Police and local community leaders are scheduled to be at North Providence High School for a drill that includes a new safety system. Officials will be learning about an installation from ‘Shooter Detection Systems’ out of Massachusetts.

The system is designed to quickly identify a gunshot inside a building. The company says it has zero false alerts because of a dual detection system that first picks up on the acoustic ‘bang’ of a gunshot and then searches for an infrared flash.

If a shot is fired in the building, it will pick up the sound and infrared detection and then quickly alert police and people in designated buildings.

The system is also tied to a building floor plan, which pinpoints where the shot was fired. Officials say it’s all connected to existing security systems including cameras.

Tuesday’s exercise includes a police response to a simulated violent act at the school.

The exercise is expected to happen from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.