12th Annual Roving Eye Film Festival

The 2017 Roving Eye International Film Festival is back for its 12th annual event at Roger Williams University, just in time for April Vacation Week.

The film festival works to celebrate the next generation of independent film and filmmakers from around the world.

George T. Marshall, Executive Director of the Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival, along with Roger Williams University Senior Kelsey Rogers, stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to discuss the big event.

The theme of this year’s film festival is: “Connecting Through Storytelling.”

Check out the films, being screened April 17-23 at Roger Williams University. The event is free and open to the public.