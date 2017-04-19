Aaron Hernandez suicide: current, former NFL players react

(WPRI) — It’s been years since Aaron Hernandez has stepped onto a football field, but news of his reported suicide was having an impact in the sports world Wednesday.

Miami Dolphin Mike Pouncey – a former Hernandez teammate at the University of Florida – on Instagram said he was heartbroken about the news.

To my friend my brother! Through thick and thin right or wrong we never left each other's side. Today my heart hurts as I got the worse news I could have imagined. It was just a day ago we shared our last convo. I will forever miss you and love you bro. we will meet again rest easy! ❤️🙏🏽 A post shared by Mike Pouncey (@mikepouncey) on Apr 19, 2017 at 5:11am PDT

Pouncey’s post said “To my friend my brother! Through thick and thin right or wrong we never left each other’s side. Today my heart hurts as I got the worse news I could have imagined. It was just a day ago we shared our last convo. I will forever miss you and love you bro. we will meet again rest easy!”

Other players also took to social media.

Waking up to terrible news. If you have a chance to right your wrongs. Please jump at the opportunity turn over a new leaf and live! — Jerel Worthy (@I_AM_Worthy99) April 19, 2017

Jerel Worth said, “Waking up to terrible news. If you have a chance to right your wrongs, Please jump at the opportunity to turn over a new leaf and live!”

I don't care what anyone says. That was the homie. And no one deserves to go out like that. — #altonsterling (@XavierNixon) April 19, 2017

Alton Sterling said, “I don’t care what anyone says. That was the homie. An no one deserves to go out like that.”

R.I.P Aaron Hernandez — SAVAG£ (@ClaudePelon) April 19, 2017

Claude Pelon said “R.I.P. Aaron Hernandez”

RIP Chico 🙏🏾 #81 — Flash Gordon (@JOSH_GORDONXII) April 19, 2017

Josh Gordon Tweeted, “RIP Chico. #81”

Damn man… Aaron Hernandez wow. Had everything he wanted in life then lost it all. RIP…. damn — Brandon King (@BrandonKing4787) April 19, 2017

Brandon King Tweeted, “Damn man…Aaron Hernandez wow. Had everything he wanted in life then lost it all. RIP…damn.”

RIP Aaron Hernandez — Dorin Dickerson (@scorindorin) April 19, 2017

Dorin Dickerson said, “RIP Aaron Hernandez.”