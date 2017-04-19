Blue Cross RI moving customer service operations to East Providence

Related Coverage Blue Cross RI lost $35 million in 2016

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island’s largest health insurer is moving its customer service operations from downtown Providence to East Providence.

Jill Flaxington, a spokesperson for Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, confirmed Wednesday the move from the company’s headquarters on 500 Exchange Street to 50 Jordan Street in East Providence is planned for late 2017 or early 2018.

Flaxington said less than 15% of the company workforce will make the move, but said she did not know how many people Blue Cross & Blue Shield currently employs. The company’s website says it has more than 800 employees in Rhode Island.

Blue Cross & Blue Shield benefits from a generous tax-stabilization agreement from the city. In the current fiscal year, the company is scheduled to pay the city $1.6 million on a building assessed at $48.9 million, according to city tax records. The company’s tax payments are scheduled to increase gradually to $2.2 million by the 2023-24 fiscal year, the final year of the deal.

The company’s tax break has come under scrutiny in recent years, particularly from former Mayor Joe Paolino. In a lawsuit against the city and Blue Cross & Blue Shield in 2015, Paolino argued that the tax break created a “substantial competitive disadvantage” for other commercial property owners. A judge dismissed the suit.

Flaxington said nothing in the tax deal requires a certain number of jobs remain in Providence.

Last month Eyewitness News reported the company lost $35 million in 2016 as its members increased their use of medical services more than expected, according to regulatory filings.

