Care New England to merge with Brigham and Women’s parent Partners

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Care New England, Rhode Island’s second-largest hospital group, announced Wednesday it has agreed to merge with Brigham and Women’s Hospital parent Partners HealthCare, in a deal that could significantly reshape the state’s medical sector if regulators approve it.

As part of the deal, Care New England said it will spin off long-struggling Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket to Prime Healthcare Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the same group that purchased Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket in 2012.

Regulators in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts will need to sign off on the twin transactions.

By taking over Care New England, Boston-based Partners would instantly become a huge and deep-pocketed force in Rhode Island health care, controlling multiple hospitals including Women & Infants, Kent and Butler. It would also significantly expand Partners’ reach outside Massachusetts, where it is already a powerhouse as the largest hospital network. One sign of its clout: Partners CEO Dr. David Torchiana met with President Trump late last year.

Partners, whose other hospitals include Massachusetts General and McLean, posted $12.5 billion in revenue last year and employs more than 68,000 people; by comparison, Rhode Island’s largest hospital group – Lifespan – posted $2 billion in revenue and employs almost 14,000.

Care New England, which has been losing money, began looking for a new suitor last fall after a proposed deal with New Bedford’s Southcoast Health Group collapsed. Lifespan tried and failed in recent months to convince Care New England’s board to make a third attempt at merging their two organizations, with CEO Tim Babineau describing its proposal as a “compelling offer” last week.

But Care New England President and CEO Dennis Keefe told Eyewitness News the offer from Lifespan envisioned far fewer seats for Care New England’s representatives on the merged organization’s board compared with previous proposals, and also included no additional cash.

Brigham and Women’s and Mass. General founded Partners, which is affiliated with Harvard Medical School, in 1994. (It also controls a money-losing Medicaid insurer, Neighborhood Health Plan, which is not affiliated with the Rhode Island insurer of the same name.)

The proposed Care New England acquisition comes as Partners is facing the possibility of stepped-up competition in its own backyard with the merger of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Lahey Health. Partners itself is trying to finalize a takeover of Massachusetts Eye and Ear, though its last significant expansion effort was scrapped in 2015 due to a backlash.

