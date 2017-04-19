Celebrate New Urban Arts at their 20th Birthday Bash!

Dan Schleifer, Executive Director of New Urban Arts, and Vuthy Lay, an Urban Arts Alumna, joined us to talk about all the organization has accomplished over the last 20 years and to invite you to their 20th Birthday Bash on Friday, April 21st.
