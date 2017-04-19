Crews battle overnight Providence fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Waverly Street in Providence Wednesday morning.
It happened around 1 a.m.
Everyone was able to make it out of the two-story building safely.
No word yet on the cause of the fire.
