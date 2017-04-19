Gronk crashes White House briefing

Related Coverage Patriots visit White House sans Tom Brady

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski paid a surprise visit to the White House briefing room during Wednesday’s televised briefing.

Gronk popped his head into the room and jokingly asked Press Secretary Sean Spicer – who is a Rhode Island native – whether he needed any help, drawing laughs. “I think I got this. But thank you,” Spicer responded.

The Super Bowl champions are visiting the White House to accept congratulations from President Donald Trump for another NFL title.

Spicer, a Patriots fan, seemed to appreciate the interruption, saying: “that was cool.”