In the Kitchen: Costolette di Vitello con Porcini

Executive Chef Michael Pennacchia of Camille’s joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Costolette di Vitello con Porcini, which is a pan seared veal rib chop, served with broccoli rabe, roasted fingerling potatoes and finished with a porcini mushroom sauce.
Ingredients:
- 1 grass fed veal chop
- 8oz. fingerling potato
- 10oz. broccoli rabe
- Fresh garlic
- Unsalted butter
- Fresh oregano and thyme sprigs
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper
Instructions:
- Select fresh veal chop (bone in)
- Truss chop
- Pan sear chop, until nice crust forms
- Finish in oven until just under desired temperature
- Finish on stove top with fresh garlic, butter, herbs and salt and pepper
- Roast potato w/ olive oil, salt and pepper
- Blanch rabe in boiling water until stems are tender
- Sautee rabe in extra virgin olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper, little chicken stock