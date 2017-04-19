Johnston police search for suspect after pursuit

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnston Police are searching for a suspect after engaging in a pursuit on Tuesday.

Police say just before 2:30 p.m. officers attempted to pull over a vehicle on Plainfield Street for registration violations. As the officer approached the car on foot police said the driver, later identified as 40-year-old Shawn Cornwell, sped off.

The officer called for backup and the pursuit ensued. Police chased Cornwell into Providence where they said he slowed down on Gray Street to allow for a female passenger to jump out.

Johnston Police stopped pursuing the vehicle to attend to the female who had sustained minor injuries.

Officers later located the suspect’s car in Providence where Cornwell was also identified.

Police issued an arrest warrant for felony assault with a vehicle, eluding an officer (misdemeanor) and operating without a license (misdemeanor).

No officers were injured during the chase.

Anyone with information on Cornwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Johnston Police at 401-231-4210.