NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters were called to a fire at a home in New Bedford Wednesday morning.

Flames were seen shooting through the roof of a house on Maryland Street around 1:30 a.m.

A neighbor spotted the fire and helped a woman on the first floor get out of the house.

She was taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is not known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.