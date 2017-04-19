North Providence employee, caught on video driving on suspended license, enters DUI plea

Related Coverage North Providence employee drove town truck with suspended license

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — North Providence’s Director of Buildings, twice arrested on DUI charges while off-duty within 20 months starting in March 2015, entered a no contest plea last week, but under state law he will not completely lose his right to drive.

James Fuoroli, 56, had his license suspended for one year after he entered his plea.

According to the Attorney General’s office, Fuoroli now has a breathalyzer ignition interlock device installed in his truck and for the first 60 days of his sentence, he can only drive to and from work. He will be allowed to drive town vehicles while at work.

He is also required to pay for the device.

After the 60 days are up, there will be fewer restrictions on Fuoroli’s driving, but the breathalyzer will remain installed on his vehicle until his suspension is completed.

Fuoroli has not returned requests for comment.

On Wednesday, undercover cameras recorded Fuoroli and North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi walking around Lombardi’s Narragansett home after driving there in what the mayor said was a town-owned Chevy Tahoe.

At one point, Lombardi walked briskly back to the house and appeared to get vehicle keys from Fuoroli, before he jogged to the SUV and drove away quickly.

Lombardi said Fuoroli had the day off but did drive the vehicle to Narragansett with the mayor as the passenger.

“I have access to a town vehicle 24/7,” Lombardi said. “There are no restrictions.”

Last November, Target 12 undercover cameras recorded Fuoroli driving town vehicles and the mayor’s personal SUV, even though Fuoroli’s license had been suspended Nov.14.

At the time, Fuoroli said “it was a paper mistake” with the Department of Motor Vehicles that he didn’t know about.

According to DMV records, his license was “restored” on Dec. 2, the day after Target 12 contacted him.

Lombardi said he believed Fuoroli’s explanation.

We asked Lombardi several times in December if he was concerned about Fuoroli driving town vehicles with his driving record.

“This is going to be for the fourth time,” the mayor said, holding up four fingers. “Knowing the facts the way I do, no.”

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau.