Officials: Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in prison

SHIRLEY, Mass — The Massachusetts Department of Corrections has confirmed Aaron Hernandez has committed suicide in prison.

The former Patriots tight end was serving a life sentence for murder when he discovered hanging in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correction Center in Shirley just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say lifesaving techniques were attempted but Hernandez was pronounced dead about an hour later at the hospital.

Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit.

The former NFL star hanged himself using a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. It appears he attempted to block his door from inside.

State police are on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.