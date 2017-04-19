Q&A: Tensions growing between US, North Korea

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday issued a warning to North Korea to not test the resolve of the United States.

It comes just one day after North Korea’s state television aired scenes of a musical marking the birthday of the country’s founder, which ended with a mock-up of missiles engulfing the U.S. in flames.

In the above video, Eyewitness News Analyst Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio discusses the growing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.