Resce a Pet: Raphael

(WPRI) — Raphael is a super laid back, super friendly cat looking for his forever home.

Raphael – named after the Teenaged Mutant Ninja Turtle – was brought into the Providence Animal Rescue League with his brothers. However, he’s the last kitty standing from his clan.

Because he’s used to being with other cats, PARL said Raphael would do great in a home with other cats. He’d also do well in any house – kids, dogs, etc.

While Raphael – who has one blue and one green eye – is very healthy, PARL said he has a little bit going on with his teeth that will need to be checked out by a vet.

Anyone interested in adopting Raphael or any of the other animals up for adoption at PARL go to the shelter’s website or give them a call at 401-421-1399.