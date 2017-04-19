Some express shock, others doubt over Hernandez death

(WPRI) — As the news of Aaron Hernandez’s death spread Wednesday morning, people had a wide range of reactions.

Prison officials said Hernandez hanged himself with bedsheets inside his prison cell.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn released the following statement about the case:

“This is a shocking and sad end to a very tragic series of events that has negatively impacted a number of families.”

Quinn’s office oversaw Hernandez’s prosecution in the murder of Odin Lloyd, for which the former NFL star was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

However, Hernandez’s former agent Brian Murphy and his lawyer Jose Baez expressed disbelief upon hearing the news.

Murphy Tweeted that there was “absolutely no chance he took his own life.”

Baez – who successfully got Hernandez acquitted of double murder charges in Boston and was planning to represent him in his appeal of the Odin Lloyd case – said in a statement obtained by several Boston media outlets that his firm would be conducting a private investigation into the death.

“The family and legal team is shocked and surprised at the news of Aaron’s death. There were no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible. Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence. Those who love and care about him are heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death. We request that authorities conduct a transparent and thorough investigation. “The Baez Law Firm will participate in its own examination into this tragic event and update the media and public on its findings when they become available.”