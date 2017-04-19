Victims’ families to move forward with civil cases against Hernandez

QUINCY, Mass. (WPRI) — The families of two men gunned down in Boston back in 2012 intend to move forward with their civil cases against Aaron Hernandez, their attorney announced Wednesday.

Hernandez, 27, was found hanging by a bed sheet in his cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center early Wednesday morning. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital a short time later.

The former NFL star’s death came just days after he was acquitted of the murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. Both families were in court for the duration of the trial.

Billy Kennedy, the attorney representing the victims’ families, said Wednesday that the civil cases against Hernandez will move forward, despite the outcome of the criminal case and his subsequent death.

Kennedy said the families don’t take any joy in the loss of Hernandez, but they do believe he was responsible for the deaths of their loved ones.

The cases would now go against Hernandez’s estate, according to Kennedy, though it remains to be seem what effect his death will have on the cases. He said Hernandez’s house in Attleboro is the estate’s only identifiable asset.

At the time of his death, Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. His conviction may be vacated, however, under a long-standing Massachusetts legal principle since his appeal had yet to be heard.

