Boston woman charged in Norton hoax

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A Boston woman is set to face a judge in Attleboro District Court Thursday accused of a hoax that prompted a police standoff.

Police were called to an address on East Main Street in Norton, Massachusetts Wednesday morning for reports of a possible hostage situation.

Police said a female caller told officers she was being held in her apartment, along with three children, by an armed man who was known to her.

Negotiators were called in and stayed in contact with the caller. Police said after a period of time, officers were able to gain entry into the apartment, where they found two adult men and two adult women. All four were questioned and released.

Police said they determined the incident was a hoax or a swatting call.

Several hours later, they announced Alicia Mitchell, 36, of Boston was charged with making a false report to police, threatening use of a firearm, interfering with a police investigation, and disturbing the peace.

She was held on $15,000 cash bail Wednesday.