Carman asks judge to seal search warrant related to murder

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A man whose mother is presumed dead after their boat sank in the Atlantic Ocean is asking a Connecticut judge to seal from public view a search warrant that disclosed he was a suspect in the 2013 slaying of his millionaire grandfather.

A hearing on Nathan Carman’s request is set for Thursday in Middletown, Connecticut. Carman’s lawyer claims the search warrant in question contains damaging unproven allegations.

The Vernon, Vermont, resident left a Rhode Island marina with Linda Carman Sept. 17. He was found in a life raft eight days later, but his mother was missing.

The FBI and the Connecticut State attorney’s office are still investigating Linda Carman’s disappearance, as well as the unsolved murder of Carman’s grandfather.