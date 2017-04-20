Comedy fundraiser for childhood cancer

After Lori Brooks lost her son, Haven, to cancer in 2014 she created Haven’s Healing Hands Foundation, a 501(c)3 non profit whose mission is to educate the public, support parents of newly diagnosed children, and fund alternative treatment. HHH is hosting their 3rd Annual Comedy Night on Saturday, April 22nd at the Eagle Event Center in Fall River. Lori Brooks and Denise Souza visited The Rhode Show to provide more details about the event.

Tickets are $30 per person to enjoy the 6:00-7:00pm cocktail hour, dinner from 7:00-8:00pm, followed by an evening of comedy.