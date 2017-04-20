Hernandez’s $1.3M home is still for sale

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this June 19, 2013 file photo, two members of the Massachusetts State Police walk toward the front door of the home of New England Patriot's NFL football player Aaron Hernandez in North Attleborough, Mass. Authorities have returned to the home of ex-New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez seeking sneakers they believe were worn on the night of a 2013 killing he's charged in. The Sun Chronicle reports state and local authorities went to Hernandez's North Attleborough home this week but seized no evidence. (AP Photo/Erika Niedowski, File)

IN-DEPTH: Aaron Hernandez Coverage »

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — The home where Aaron Hernandez lived when he was accused of murder is still on the market.

Hernandez was a star player for the New England Patriots when he bought the house not far from Gillette Stadium for $1.3 million in November 2012 through a corporation.

Town property records show it was sold outright to Hernandez for a dollar in November 2013, several months after he was arrested for the murder of Odin Lloyd.

The 5,800-square-foot house with 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms was put on the market for $1.5 million in March 2016. The asking price is now $1.3 million.

Attorneys for Lloyd’s mother have placed an attachment on the house as part of a lawsuit against Hernandez. The Internal Revenue Service has a $117,395 tax lien on the property.

Hernandez died in an apparent suicide in prison on Wednesday.