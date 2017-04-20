Holiday Inn parent co. notes 1,174-hotel data breach

(WPRI) — If you stayed at the Swansea Holiday Inn Express or South Kingstown Holiday Inn last fall – or if a friend or family member did – there’s a chance credit card data was stolen, according to Holiday Inn’s parent company, Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG).

The company announced last Friday that more than 1,174 franchise hotels of various brands in the United States had data breaches. IHG has in its stable Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Crowne Plaza, Candlewood Suites, Staybridge Suites, and other hotel brands. Malware was downloaded onto front desk computers, and when a clerk swiped a card to charge it, the number and information was funneled through hackers.

Credit card networks told some of the hotels that were hit about patterns of unauthorized charges after the hotels charged cards legitimately, IHG said in a statement.

In Rhode Island, just the Holiday Inn in South Kingstown was affected, but 17 in Massachusetts were hit, including the Holiday Inn Express in Swansea.

How information was released

Frequently, when companies announce a change or wide-reaching issue across scores of outlets, long lists will be released to journalists – spreadsheets, often – of every store or location affected. Calling the document up in a text editor, spreadsheet program, PDF reader or web page, it’s easy to use the “find” function to scan through a long document.

IHG has conjured up a system where you must select individual states and cities to see if your hotel was affected. Computerworld’s Darlene Storm called it “ridiculous,” and Gizmodo’s Libby Watson said the drop-down-menu-based system makes it “very hard to get a complete list or look up a large number of hotels, if you travel a lot.”

On the Web: Search IHG Hotels Affected By Breach

Besides the Rhode Island and Massachusetts hotels, Storm’s list noted 45 hotels in New York and 64 in California, and 163 in Texas.

The company has apologized for the breach, and is advising customers to watch their bills and credit reports.