In the Kitchen: Melanzane alla Parmigiana

by Chef Ezio Gentile of Italian Cooking Holiday Published: Updated:

Chef Ezio Gentile of Italian Cooking Holiday joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Melanzane alla Parmigiana.

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs. eggplants (about 3 or 4) *Note: buy eggplant that is smooth and hard
  • Vegetable oil for frying – 1/4 inch in pan
  • Salt
  • 2 cups Marinara Sauce
  • 1 cup grated Parmigiano cheese
  • 12 oz. thin-sliced, hard Mozzarella cheese

Directions:

  1. Slice eggplant lengthwise to 1/4 inch slices.
  2. Generously salt, layer in colander, cover with a plate and add a weight on top. Leave this for about 40 minutes to an hour to allow the bitter juices from the eggplant to seep out.
  3. Rinse the eggplant and dry on paper towels.
  4. Heat oil in fry pan over medium-high heat.
  5. Fry eggplant to lightly golden color.
  6. Remove from pan and place slices on paper towels to drain excess oil.
  7. Place small amount of Marinara sauce in bottom of pan and spread evenly.
  8. Layer with eggplant, Marinara sauce, Parmigiano cheese and Mozzarella cheese.
  9. For the next layer, place the eggplant cross-wise the first layer, then continue with Marinara sauce, Parmigiano cheese and Mozzarella cheese.
  10. Top with a little more Marinara sauce and a bit more Parmigiano and Mozzarella cheese.
  11. Bake for 45 minutes in a 350 degree oven.

