In the Kitchen: Melanzane alla Parmigiana

Chef Ezio Gentile of Italian Cooking Holiday joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Melanzane alla Parmigiana.
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs. eggplants (about 3 or 4) *Note: buy eggplant that is smooth and hard
- Vegetable oil for frying – 1/4 inch in pan
- Salt
- 2 cups Marinara Sauce
- 1 cup grated Parmigiano cheese
- 12 oz. thin-sliced, hard Mozzarella cheese
Directions:
- Slice eggplant lengthwise to 1/4 inch slices.
- Generously salt, layer in colander, cover with a plate and add a weight on top. Leave this for about 40 minutes to an hour to allow the bitter juices from the eggplant to seep out.
- Rinse the eggplant and dry on paper towels.
- Heat oil in fry pan over medium-high heat.
- Fry eggplant to lightly golden color.
- Remove from pan and place slices on paper towels to drain excess oil.
- Place small amount of Marinara sauce in bottom of pan and spread evenly.
- Layer with eggplant, Marinara sauce, Parmigiano cheese and Mozzarella cheese.
- For the next layer, place the eggplant cross-wise the first layer, then continue with Marinara sauce, Parmigiano cheese and Mozzarella cheese.
- Top with a little more Marinara sauce and a bit more Parmigiano and Mozzarella cheese.
- Bake for 45 minutes in a 350 degree oven.