Man taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, (WPRI) — A pedestrian was transported to the hospital Thursday night after he was struck by a vehicle in Central Falls, city police confirm.

According to Chief James Mendonca, the man was hit at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of 250 Rand St. and the vehicle left the area.

Mendonca said the man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for injuries but did not provide specifics.

City detectives and an accident reconstruction unit were called to the scene to investigate.

