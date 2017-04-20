Police issue Silver Alert for missing man in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a man reported missing in Portsmouth.

Malcolm Almgren, 73, was last seen at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday in the area of Baylies Avenue, located at the northern end Bristol Ferry Road, according to police.

Almgren is described as a white male with blue eyes, balding, standing 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He was wearing a blue pullover, khaki pants, and beige shoes.

Police said he may be driving a vehicle with Rhode Island license plate DU 479, but did not specify the make or model.

Anyone with information about Almgren’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department at (401) 683-0300.