Water leak causes traffic backups in Warren, police advise alternate routes

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — A water leak at a construction zone is causing some traffic back ups in Warren.

According to police, the leak broke out on Route 114 at the intersection of Water Street, right after the bridge. Police say it will take about three hours to fix the issue.

Crews are working to figure out the cause of the leak.

Police are advising commuters to use alternate routes.

Officials say the construction is related to the American Tourister building. That construction is expected to take place over the next four to five weeks, Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Police are also advising commuters to use alternate routes during those times.