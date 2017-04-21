Block Island wants to keep Uber, Lyft at bay

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (AP) — A picturesque summer resort island without Uber or Lyft wants to keep it that away.

Block Island is 12 miles and a ferry ride from the Rhode Island mainland. Residents there are asking the state government to exempt it from new regulations that legalized the ride-hailing apps statewide.

Year-round residents who drive the island’s 32 licensed taxis see themselves as ambassadors to the thousands of visitors who flock there in the summer months. The drivers say they’re fighting to preserve their island way of life and make ends meet in a place where the median home price is $1.2 million.

The community has had its own taxi rules since 1929. The wait to get a taxi license is about 15 years.

Lyft has proposed deregulating the town’s rules.